Buie, Northwestern Wildcats to host Garcia and the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dawson Garcia and Minnesota visit Boo Buie and Northwestern in Big Ten action Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 14-2 in home games. Northwestern has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Gophers are 9-10 in conference play. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Northwestern averages 73.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 71.0 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Brooks Barnhizer is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Garcia is averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.