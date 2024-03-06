Buie leads Northwestern against Michigan State after 27-point outing

Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits Michigan State after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 87-80 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Spartans have gone 13-4 in home games. Michigan State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Michigan State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Northwestern gives up. Northwestern scores 7.9 more points per game (74.4) than Michigan State gives up to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.1 points and five assists for the Spartans. Malik Hall is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the last 10 games.

Buie is averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.