Buffalo hosts Northern Illinois following Konan Niederhauser’s 27-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-20, 4-13 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-26, 2-15 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Buffalo after Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 69-63 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bulls are 2-12 on their home court. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 3.0.

The Huskies are 4-13 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois ranks eighth in the MAC shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Buffalo is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sy Chatman is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Coit is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 20.2 points and 3.3 assists. Will Lovings-Watts is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

