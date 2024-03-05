Buchanan leads George Washington against Saint Bonaventure after 21-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 3-13 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 3-13 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 21 points in George Washington’s 72-66 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Revolutionaries are 11-6 on their home court. George Washington is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bonnies are 9-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

George Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 74.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 78.2 George Washington gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 18 points and 4.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 0-10, averaging 69.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

