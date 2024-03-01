Buchanan leads George Washington against La Salle after 21-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-14, 3-12 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (14-15, 5-11 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-14, 3-12 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (14-15, 5-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the La Salle Explorers after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 21 points in George Washington’s 69-57 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Explorers are 10-6 on their home court. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 scoring 73.7 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Revolutionaries are 3-12 against conference opponents. George Washington averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

La Salle is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Marrero is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 7.9 points. Khalil Brantley is averaging 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 0-10, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

