Buchanan and George Washington host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-10, 9-7 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-15, 3-13 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Saint Bonaventure after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 21 points in George Washington’s 72-66 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Revolutionaries are 11-6 on their home court. George Washington is 7-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bonnies have gone 9-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Pride averaging 2.3.

George Washington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The Revolutionaries and Bonnies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 18 points and 4.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mika Adams-Woods is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists. Chad Venning is shooting 57.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 0-10, averaging 69.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

