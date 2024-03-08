Bryant takes on Maine in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (15-16, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-12, 11-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (15-16, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-12, 11-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays in the America East Tournament against Maine.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East play is 11-5, and their record is 8-7 against non-conference opponents. Bryant averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Earl Timberlake with 3.9.

The Black Bears are 7-9 in America East play. Maine has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bryant averages 78.8 points, 11.9 more per game than the 66.9 Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.