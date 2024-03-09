Bryant plays Maine in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (15-16, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-12, 11-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (15-16, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (19-12, 11-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant squares off against Maine in the America East Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-5 against America East teams, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Bryant is seventh in the America East with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 2.3.

The Black Bears are 7-9 in America East play. Maine is seventh in the America East with 12.5 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 4.1.

Bryant averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timberlake is averaging 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Clayton is averaging 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

