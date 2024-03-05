Bryant hosts Thomas and Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-17, 5-10 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (18-12, 10-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-17, 5-10 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (18-12, 10-5 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Sebastian Thomas scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 74-71 overtime loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 in home games. Bryant scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Great Danes are 5-10 in conference games. Albany (NY) averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Bryant is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 78.9 points per game, 3.1 more than the 75.8 Bryant gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Thomas is averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 79.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.