Bruner’s 16, Addo-Ankrah’s late 3-pointer help Denver defeat UMKC 61-60 in Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 16 points and Isaiah Addo-Ankrah made a 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds left in Denver’s 61-60 win against UMKC on Saturday night in the Summit League Tournament.

Bruner added five rebounds for the Pioneers (16-16). Jaxon Brenchley went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. DeAndre Craig shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Craig made two free throws the cut the deficit to a point with 21 seconds left and Khristion Courseault made 1-of-2 foul shots 2 seconds later to give Kansas City a 60-58 lead. Craig drove the right baseline and from under the hoop kicked it out to Addo-Ankrah in the left corner for the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Courseault had a layup attempt at the buzzer blocked by Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente.

No. 7 seed Denver plays third-seeded North Dakota or No. 6 seed Omaha in the semifinals on Monday.

Cameron Faas led the way for the Kangaroos (16-16) with 14 points. Courseault added 13 points and seven rebounds for UMKC. Jayson Petty finished with 13 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Kangaroos.

Craig scored five points in the first half and Denver went into the break trailing 33-21. Bruner scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Denver to a one-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

