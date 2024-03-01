Bruner leads Denver against St. Thomas after 31-point showing

Denver Pioneers (15-15, 6-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 8-7 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (15-15, 6-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 8-7 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Tommy Bruner scored 31 points in Denver’s 84-69 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 11-2 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks ninth in the Summit League in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Raheem Anthony leads the Tommies with 4.6 boards.

The Pioneers are 6-9 in Summit League play. Denver has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

St. Thomas averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 17.9 more points per game (83.4) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Tommies. Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Bruner is averaging 25.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

