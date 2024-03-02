Bruner leads Denver against St. Thomas after 31-point outing

Denver Pioneers (15-15, 6-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 8-7 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (15-15, 6-9 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (18-12, 8-7 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Tommy Bruner scored 31 points in Denver’s 84-69 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies have gone 11-2 in home games. St. Thomas averages 13.8 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Raheem Anthony with 3.2.

The Pioneers are 6-9 against Summit League opponents. Denver has an 8-7 record against teams above .500.

St. Thomas averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is averaging 13.4 points for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Bruner is averaging 25.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

