Brown takes on Yale after Ferrari’s 39-point outing

Brown Bears (11-17, 7-6 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (20-8, 11-2 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Yale after Kimo Ferrari scored 39 points in Brown’s 89-67 victory against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 in home games. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 2.1.

The Bears have gone 7-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown has a 6-15 record against opponents above .500.

Yale averages 75.6 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 71.5 Brown allows. Brown averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Wolf is averaging 14.4 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.