Brown scores 21 to lead Nicholls over Northwestern State 68-62

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 10:12 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Robert Brown III had 21 points to lead Nicholls to a 68-62 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Brown shot 8 for 13, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (17-13, 12-5 Southland Conference). Diante Smith scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Byron Ireland scored 12.

The Demons (9-21, 7-10) were led by Braelon Bush with 15 points. Cliff Davis added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin Wilson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

