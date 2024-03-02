Brown leads Mississippi Valley State against UAPB after 21-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-27, 1-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-16, 7-8 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-27, 1-14 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-16, 7-8 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Lions -12; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Rayquan Brown scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 57-51 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions have gone 7-6 at home. UAPB leads the SWAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kylen Milton averaging 5.4.

The Delta Devils are 1-14 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UAPB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashad Williams is averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Lions. Milton is averaging 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UAPB.

Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Delta Devils. Brown is averaging 20.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 37.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

