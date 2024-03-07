Brown leads Mississippi Valley State against Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-28, 1-15 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (12-17, 11-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-28, 1-15 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (12-17, 11-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -18; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alcorn State after Rayquan Brown scored 39 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-69 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves are 5-3 in home games. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 4.2.

The Delta Devils are 1-15 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State allows 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 23.5 points per game.

Alcorn State averages 71.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 78.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 18.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. Arecko Gipson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.