Brown, Jeanne-Rose score 19, Cent. Conn. St. takes down Stonehill 79-67

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jayden Brown and Allan Jeanne-Rose both had 19 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 79-67 win over Stonehill on Saturday.

Brown also had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (19-10, 13-3 Northeast Conference). Jeanne-Rose shot 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Jordan Jones had 12 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Skyhawks (4-27, 2-14) were led in scoring by Max Zegarowski, who finished with 19 points. Jackson Benigni added 10 points for Stonehill. Neal Marquardt also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

