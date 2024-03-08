Brown and No. 22 Utah State host New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (22-8, 10-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (25-5, 13-4 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (22-8, 10-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (25-5, 13-4 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Utah State hosts New Mexico after Darius Brown II scored 21 points in Utah State’s 90-70 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 13-1 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Lobos are 10-7 in MWC play. New Mexico leads the MWC with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Donovan Dent averaging 9.8.

Utah State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Brown is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JT Toppin is averaging 12.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

