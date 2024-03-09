Broome, No. 13 Auburn Tigers host the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-7, 12-5 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (16-14, 6-11 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-7, 12-5 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -15; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces No. 13 Auburn in SEC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 14-1 in home games. Auburn averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Tre Donaldson with 3.3.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in SEC play. Georgia is ninth in the SEC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Auburn’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia gives up. Georgia scores 6.7 more points per game (74.9) than Auburn allows (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill is averaging nine points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

