Brooks leads Washington against USC

USC Trojans (11-17, 5-12 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays…

USC Trojans (11-17, 5-12 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the USC Trojans after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 32 points in Washington’s 94-77 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Huskies are 11-5 in home games. Washington is ninth in the Pac-12 with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Franck Kepnang averaging 2.1.

The Trojans are 5-12 in conference matchups. USC has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game USC allows. USC averages 74.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 77.2 Washington allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Huskies.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.