Brooks leads Washington against USC

USC Trojans (11-17, 5-12 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

USC Trojans (11-17, 5-12 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the USC Trojans after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 32 points in Washington’s 94-77 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Huskies have gone 11-5 at home. Washington is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Trojans have gone 5-12 against Pac-12 opponents. USC has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington scores 81.2 points, 6.4 more per game than the 74.8 USC gives up. USC has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.9 points. Brooks is shooting 51.7% and averaging 23.6 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

DJ Rodman is averaging 7.8 points for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.