Brides leads No. 11 Baylor against Texas Tech after 32-point outing

Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-9, 10-7 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Baylor visits Texas Tech after Jalen Bridges scored 32 points in Baylor’s 93-85 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders are 14-2 in home games. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 11-6 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Texas Tech averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Baylor allows. Baylor has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toussaint is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Red Raiders.

Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

