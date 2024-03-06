Brewton leads CSU Fullerton against UC Riverside after 30-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-17, 8-10 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-16, 7-11 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-17, 8-10 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces UC Riverside after Dominic Brewton scored 30 points in CSU Fullerton’s 79-70 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders have gone 9-5 at home. UC Riverside is 8-16 against opponents over .500.

The Titans are 7-11 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside averages 69.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 68.2 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 67.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 71.5 UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Nate Pickens is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brewton is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Titans. Tory San Antonio is averaging 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

