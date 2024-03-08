Brewton and CSU Fullerton host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-8, 16-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (14-17, 7-12 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (23-8, 16-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (14-17, 7-12 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces UC Irvine after Dominic Brewton scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 84-74 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Titans have gone 7-6 in home games. CSU Fullerton is fifth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Anteaters are 16-3 in conference play. UC Irvine scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 67.8 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 67.2 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 8.8 more points per game (77.5) than CSU Fullerton gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Brewton is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Justin Hohn is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

