Bradley plays Loyola Chicago in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-9, 15-4 A-10) at Bradley Braves (22-11, 14-8 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces Loyola Chicago in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves are 14-8 against MVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Malevy Leons leads the Braves with 7.0 boards.

The Ramblers are 15-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Bradley makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Loyola Chicago scores 6.4 more points per game (73.4) than Bradley allows (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hickman is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 15.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Des Watson is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ramblers. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

