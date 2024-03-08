Bradley plays in MVC Tournament against the UIC

UIC Flames (12-20, 5-16 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (21-10, 13-7 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UIC Flames (12-20, 5-16 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (21-10, 13-7 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays in the MVC Tournament against UIC.

The Braves’ record in MVC play is 13-7, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Bradley is fourth in the MVC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malevy Leons averaging 2.4.

The Flames are 5-16 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 1.6.

Bradley averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists. Leons is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Rivera is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.