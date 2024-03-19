Bowling Green squares off against Purdue Fort Wayne in TBC

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Bowling Green Falcons (20-13, 11-9 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Bowling Green Falcons (20-13, 11-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green and Purdue Fort Wayne meet in The Basketball Classic.

The Falcons are 11-9 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Bowling Green has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon League play is 12-10. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 13.6 assists per game led by Rasheed Bello averaging 4.2.

Bowling Green averages 73.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 71.4 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is shooting 44.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is shooting 50.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mastodons. Bello is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

