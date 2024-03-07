Bowling Green hosts Anderson and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (15-15, 7-10 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (18-12, 9-8 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (15-15, 7-10 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (18-12, 9-8 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Bowling Green after Jalin Anderson scored 23 points in Ball State’s 76-69 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Falcons are 11-4 in home games. Bowling Green is 8-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cardinals are 7-10 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks seventh in the MAC with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Basheer Jihad averaging 7.9.

Bowling Green is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaun Agee is averaging 13.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jihad is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.