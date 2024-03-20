Bowling Green and Purdue Fort Wayne square off in TBC matchup

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Bowling Green Falcons (20-13, 11-9 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-12, 12-10 Horizon League) at Bowling Green Falcons (20-13, 11-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green squares off against Purdue Fort Wayne in The Basketball Classic.

The Falcons’ record in MAC play is 11-9, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Bowling Green averages 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Mastodons are 12-10 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bowling Green scores 73.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 71.4 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bowling Green allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is averaging 20.3 points for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 13.8 points and 11.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

