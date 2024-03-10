Boston University Terriers play in Patriot League Tournament against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-17, 10-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (16-16, 11-8 Patriot League) Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-17, 10-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (16-16, 11-8 Patriot League)

Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -1; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University squares off against Lehigh in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Terriers have gone 11-8 against Patriot League opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Boston University ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Otto Landrum averaging 2.1.

The Mountain Hawks are 10-9 in Patriot League play.

Boston University is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh scores 6.8 more points per game (72.9) than Boston University gives up to opponents (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landrum is averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Terriers. Miles Brewster is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

