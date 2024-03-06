Boston University Terriers and Navy Midshipmen meet in Patriot League Tournament

Navy Midshipmen (13-17, 9-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Navy Midshipmen (13-17, 9-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Navy.

The Terriers are 10-8 against Patriot League opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Boston University is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen’s record in Patriot League action is 9-10. Navy is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Boston University averages 66.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 66.6 Navy allows. Navy averages 66.6 points per game, 0.4 more than the 66.2 Boston University allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Anthony Morales is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Austin Benigni is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

