Boston University takes on Lehigh in Patriot League Tournament

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (13-17, 10-9 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (16-16, 11-8 Patriot League)

Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Lehigh.

The Terriers have gone 11-8 against Patriot League teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Boston University is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountain Hawks are 10-9 in Patriot League play. Lehigh has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

Boston University is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. Kyrone Alexander is shooting 44.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Dominic Parolin is averaging 11.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Burke Chebuhar is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

