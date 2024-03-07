Boston University plays in Patriot League Tournament against the Navy

Navy Midshipmen (13-17, 9-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Navy Midshipmen (13-17, 9-10 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (15-16, 10-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Navy in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Terriers are 10-8 against Patriot League opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Boston University has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Midshipmen are 9-10 against Patriot League opponents.

Boston University’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Brewster is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

