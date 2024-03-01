Boston University and Holy Cross face off for conference matchup

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-21, 6-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (14-16, 9-8 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-21, 6-11 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (14-16, 9-8 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Brewster and the Boston University Terriers host Caleb Kenney and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League action Saturday.

The Terriers have gone 7-6 at home. Boston University averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Crusaders are 6-11 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Boston University’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewster is averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terriers. Kyrone Alexander is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Joseph Octave is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.8 points for the Crusaders. Kenney is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.