Boston College takes on Miami (FL) in ACC Tournament

Miami Hurricanes (15-16, 6-14 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (17-14, 8-12 ACC) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (15-16, 6-14 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (17-14, 8-12 ACC)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -2; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College squares off against Miami (FL) in the ACC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 8-12 against ACC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Boston College averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 6-14 against ACC teams.

Boston College makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Miami (FL) averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Boston College allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is shooting 51.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.