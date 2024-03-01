Boone leads UNLV against San Jose State after 24-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (9-20, 2-14 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-10, 10-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (9-20, 2-14 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-10, 10-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Kalib Boone scored 24 points in UNLV’s 75-69 overtime victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels are 9-4 on their home court. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 13.7 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 2-14 in MWC play. San Jose State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UNLV averages 74.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.9 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 70.6 points per game, 2.2 more than the 68.4 UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.