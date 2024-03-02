Boone and UNLV host San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (9-20, 2-14 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-10, 10-5 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (9-20, 2-14 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (17-10, 10-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts the San Jose State Spartans after Kalib Boone scored 24 points in UNLV’s 75-69 overtime win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels are 9-4 in home games. UNLV has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 2-14 against MWC opponents.

UNLV’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 70.6 points per game, 2.2 more than the 68.4 UNLV gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

