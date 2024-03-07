Boise State takes on No. 21 San Diego State for conference showdown

Boise State Broncos (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (22-8, 11-6 MWC) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (22-8, 11-6 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays No. 21 San Diego State in MWC action Friday.

The Aztecs are 14-0 on their home court. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 9.7.

The Broncos have gone 12-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State is third in the MWC giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

San Diego State scores 74.6 points, 7.7 more per game than the 66.9 Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Waters is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 10.7 points. LeDee is shooting 54.7% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.