Boise State takes on Colorado in First 4 matchup

Colorado Buffaloes (24-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Boise State Broncos (22-10, 13-6 MWC) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (24-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Boise State Broncos (22-10, 13-6 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Colorado play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Broncos’ record in MWC play is 13-6, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Boise State ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 4.1.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 games is 15-8. Colorado is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boise State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

KJ Simpson is averaging 19.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.