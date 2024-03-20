Boise State Broncos and Colorado Buffaloes square off in the First 4

Colorado Buffaloes (24-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Boise State Broncos (22-10, 13-6 MWC) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (24-10, 15-8 Pac-12) vs. Boise State Broncos (22-10, 13-6 MWC)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State and Colorado play in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Broncos are 13-6 against MWC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Boise State is third in the MWC in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 15-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is third in the Pac-12 scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Boise State scores 75.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 71.2 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Rice is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.5 points. Tyson Degenhart is shooting 51.6% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

KJ Simpson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

