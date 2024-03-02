Binghamton wins 87-74 over New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried had 22 points in Binghamton’s 87-74 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday night. Harried…

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Armon Harried had 22 points in Binghamton’s 87-74 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Harried added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bearcats (14-14, 6-9 America East Conference). Dan Petcash scored 19 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Nehemiah Benson had 13 points and shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (15-13, 7-8) were led by Ahmad Robinson, who recorded 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Clarence O. Daniels II added 21 points and two steals for New Hampshire. Naim Miller also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.