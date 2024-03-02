Binghamton hosts Woodyard and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-12, 7-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-14, 5-9 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-12, 7-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-14, 5-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Trey Woodyard scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 91-67 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bearcats are 9-4 in home games. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nehemiah Benson averaging 1.8.

The Wildcats are 7-7 against America East opponents. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 9.4.

Binghamton makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). New Hampshire averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Binghamton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 12.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Jaxson Baker is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds. Daniels is shooting 44.1% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

