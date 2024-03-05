Billingsley’s putback dunk with 1.9 remaining lifts Eastern Michigan past Akron, 61-60

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jalin Billingsley scored 14 points and made a dunk with 1.9 seconds left to give Eastern…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jalin Billingsley scored 14 points and made a dunk with 1.9 seconds left to give Eastern Michigan a 61-60 victory over Akron on Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan’s Arne Osojnik shot a contested 3 that rimmed out before Billingsley sealed it with a left-handed putback.

Billingsley also grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles (13-17, 6-11 Mid-American Conference). Orlando Lovejoy added 13 points while going 5 of 14 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Connor Serven finished with 11 points.

The Zips (21-9, 13-4) were led in scoring by Enrique Freeman, who finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Ali Ali added 12 points for Akron. Sammy Hunter also had 11 points.

