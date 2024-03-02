Bettiol scores 23 in Abilene Christian’s 86-79 victory against Utah Tech

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 86-79 win against Utah Tech on Saturday…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 86-79 win against Utah Tech on Saturday night.

Bettiol added five rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (14-15, 9-9 Western Athletic Conference). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 7 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Hunter Jack Madden shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals. It was the sixth win in a row for the Wildcats.

Noa Gonsalves led the way for the Trailblazers (10-19, 6-12) with 21 points. Utah Tech also got 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Beon Riley. Tanner Christensen also had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

