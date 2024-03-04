Bethune-Cookman visits Grambling after Dyson’s 23-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-13, 12-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-13, 12-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Grambling Tigers after Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 67-61 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 8-3 in home games. Grambling is ninth in the SWAC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Jonathan Aku leads the Tigers with 5.4 boards.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman ranks eighth in the SWAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 3.5.

Grambling’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 73.8 points per game, 3.9 more than the 69.9 Grambling allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Jakobi Heady is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 17 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.