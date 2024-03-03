Bethune-Cookman faces Grambling following Dyson’s 23-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-13, 12-3 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-14, 10-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (15-13, 12-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Grambling Tigers after Dhashon Dyson scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 67-61 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 8-3 in home games. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grambling’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 73.8 points per game, 3.9 more than the 69.9 Grambling gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Dyson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

