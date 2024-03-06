Benson and Texas State earn 92-83 OT win over Old Dominion in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 28 points, eight in overtime, and Texas State rallied in the second half…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Coleton Benson scored 28 points, eight in overtime, and Texas State rallied in the second half to beat Old Dominion 92-83 on Tuesday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Old Dominion led 38-28 at halftime.

Benson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 14 for 14 from the line for the Bobcats (15-17). Jordan Mason added 19 points while shooting 5 of 16 from the field and 9 for 12 from the line while they also had seven rebounds and seven assists. Brandon Love had 19 points and shot 7 of 9 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line.

Tyrone Williams led the way for the Monarchs (7-25) with 36 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Devin Ceaser added 18 points for Old Dominion. R.J. Blakney also had nine points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.