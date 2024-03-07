Bender’s 20 lead Manhattan past Iona 77-60

NEW YORK (AP) — Shaquil Bender had 20 points in Manhattan’s 77-60 win over Iona on Thursday night. Bender added…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shaquil Bender had 20 points in Manhattan’s 77-60 win over Iona on Thursday night.

Bender added eight rebounds and five assists for the Jaspers (7-21, 4-15 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Daniel Rouzan added 16 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Perry Cowan shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Gaels (14-16, 9-10) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Quigley, who finished with 13 points and four assists. Joel Brown added 10 points and two steals for Iona. Idan Tretout also had nine points.

