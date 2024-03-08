Bender leads Manhattan against Canisius after 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-17, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-21, 4-15 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-17, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-21, 4-15 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Canisius after Shaquil Bender scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 77-60 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers are 3-9 in home games. Manhattan has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Griffins have gone 7-12 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Manhattan scores 66.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 72.4 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 70.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 76.5 Manhattan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is averaging nine points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Jaspers. Seydou Traore is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

