Bender and Manhattan host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-17, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-21, 4-15 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Canisius Golden Griffins (12-17, 7-12 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-21, 4-15 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts Canisius after Shaquil Bender scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 77-60 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Jaspers have gone 3-9 in home games. Manhattan ranks eighth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Seydou Traore paces the Jaspers with 8.2 boards.

The Golden Griffins have gone 7-12 against MAAC opponents. Canisius leads the MAAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 3.9.

Manhattan averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius’ 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bender is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 13.7 points. Traore is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Griffins. Mitchell is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

